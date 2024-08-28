  • Menu
Rain lashes parts of Delhi

New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi received rainfall on Tuesday afternoon as the minimum temperature settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD had on August 26 issued a 'yellow' alert for the national capital for Tuesday, predicting generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in the city along with thundershowers accompanied by strong surface winds (30 to 40 kmph).

The humidity levels in the city stood at 86 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature during the day is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius. Between 11:30 pm on Monday and 2.30 am on Tuesday, the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the national capital, recorded 16.4 mm of rainfall, Palam 8.6 mm and Najafgarh 2.5 mm, according to the IMD.

