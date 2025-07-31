Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi; IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert

Footage circulating on social media displayed long snakes- suchlike lines of vehicles stuck at business tailbacks. Heavy showers had left most roads doused with two- wheelers and vehicles congested in ankle- to knee-deep water. IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall along with showers on July 31.

IMD’s updated bulletin projects chances of light showers in Delhi NCR in the next two hours.

“ Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The outside and minimal temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 30 to 32 °C and 23 to 25 °C independently. IMD has predicted that minimum and maximum temperatures will stay 2 to 4 degrees Celsius below the normal mark.

Heavy rainfall and waterlogging

The fresh spell of Delhi rain came a day after heavy downfall lashed several corridors of Delhi.

Delhi has been entering an uneven spell of downfall over the once many days, performing in waterlogging in several corridors and creating an exchanging agony for the residents.

Pictures and videos of waterlogging were reported from Delhi’s Connaught Place.

Delhi weather forecast for next 7 days

Light rainfall will continue in Delhi-NCR until August 5, as per the latest weather update.

India Meteorological Department’s bulletin of July 30 mentioned that there was a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in northeast India over the next seven days.

The IMD urged people to keep an eye on the weather for any sign of worsening conditions and be prepared to move to safer places accordingly, close windows & doors, stay indoors, and avoid travel if possible, take safe shelters.

“Don’t take shelter under trees, avoid standing or lying down on concrete floors or walls, disconnect electrical gadgets, and immediately vacate the water bodies and keep away from objects that can conduct electricity,” as per the advisory.