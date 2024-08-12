Rain throws life out of gear in Raj: 20 dead in 24 hours, schools closed in 7 districts

Jaipur : As many as 20 people have died in the last 24 hours due to rain-related incidents in Rajasthan and the state’s education department closed schools in seven districts of the desert state on Monday.

Torrential rains in Jaipur since Monday morning threw life out of gear due to massive waterlogging in most parts of the famed Pink City.

Roads in the walled city area have also been flooded with rain water.

Schools were closed on Monday in the city due to heavy rains.

Around 20 people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours due to torrential rains in Rajasthan and dams in most districts are overflowing.

The met department has sounded an ‘Orange Alert’ for Jaipur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk and Karauli.

Further ‘Yellow Alert’ has been sounded in Kota, Bundi, Bharatpur, Alwar, Nagaur, Dholpur, Sikar and Ajmer.

Met officials have warned people not to stand under trees during thunder and lightning storms.

Also, they have asked people to stay away from water bodies and to take precaution while driving near rivers, nullahs and ponds.

As per the met department, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in different parts of Rajasthan till 8.30 A.M. on Monday.

Ramgarh Pachwara in Dauda recorded 258 mm rainfall till 8.30 A.M. which is very high rainfall, Jaipur tehsil recorded 126 mm rainfall and Sapotra in Karauli recorded 207 mm of rainfall.

The Sawai Madhopur tehsil recorded 168 mm rainfall.

In Sawai Madhopur, the dam embankment broke due to strong water flow in Hindupura Village in Baunli subdivision at 3 A.M. on Monday due to which around three to four feet of water flooded the surrounding areas with a strong flow.

Due to waterlogging, traffic was disrupted from the Koli Mohalla culvert connecting more than 20 villages of Hindupura and Hatheli Panchayats.

Here the dam water is flowing six feet above the water level. The Hindupur Panchayat had built this dam for water conservation.



Besides Jaipur, schools were closed in Karauli, Bharatpur, Dausa and Sawai Madhopur and Dholpur till further orders.

Heavy rain is expected on Tuesday as well.