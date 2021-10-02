Rainfall 80% more than normal, highest since 1964

New Delhi: One of the most-delayed and erratic monsoons in Delhi yielded 1,169.7 mm of rainfall, the third-highest since data has been maintained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Normally, Delhi records 653.6 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. The rainfall this season was 80 per cent above normal.

Last year, the capital gauged 576.5 mm of precipitation. Three districts -- Central Delhi, New Delhi and North Delhi -- recorded "large excess" rainfall.

Northwest Delhi and Southwest gauged "excess" rainfall. While west, south and east Delhi got "normal" precipitation, only northeast Delhi recorded "deficient" rainfall.

According to the IMD, the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, received 1,169.7 mm of rainfall this season. It had gauged 1,155.6 mm of rainfall in 1975 and 1,190.9 mm in 1964.