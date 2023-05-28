Rajasthan HC junks Asaram’s plea against Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has dismissed an application filed by jailed self-proclaimed godman, Asaram Bapu seeking a ban on the release of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai’ in theatres and (OTT) platforms. Asaram, who is currently in jail, along with one Om Prakash Lakhani had earlier sought a stay on the release of the film produced and directed by Zee5 Studio. The plea alleged that it was based on his life without his permission and portrays him in a negative light.

Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati, while dismissing the stay application, observed,

“After watching the trailer of film in question, it has been revealed that nothing is related to the petitioner no.2 n the same. Therefore, petitioners have not been able to make out a prima facie so as to persuade this Court to pass any interim injunction order in regard to the movie in question,” he said.

The Justice further said that relief cannot be granted now, as the film has already been released and since the petitioners did not file their case in a timely manner. Granting a stay would result in huge financial damage to the film’s producers.

“The petitioners can seek compensation against damages and defamation, if there is any violation of the reputation and dignity of the petitioners, on the part of the respondents; however, this Court does not find that in the given factual matrix, any irreparable loss is being caused to the petitioners herein,” the order stated.

During the hearing on Friday, counsel for the petitioner argued that reputation Asaram and his privacy rights have been violated by the film, as it reportedly portrays him as a villainous character named “Ravana” who committed heinous crimes.

On the other hand, counsel for the respondents pointed out that there is a clear disclaimer in the initial portion of the movie that it is a fictional work inspired by real life events.