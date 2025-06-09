Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Suffered Dual Fatal Head Wounds From Sharp Weapon

The post-mortem examination of Raja Raghuvanshi has unveiled the savage nature of his murder during what was supposed to be a romantic honeymoon in Meghalaya. The autopsy findings confirm that the 26-year-old victim sustained two devastating head injuries inflicted by a sharp cutting instrument, revealing the premeditated brutality of the crime.

Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor, chief of Meghalaya's Special Investigation Team and SP (City) for East Khasi Hills, disclosed the disturbing medical findings. "Post mortem saying two head injuries with a sharp cutting weapon," Kharkongor stated, highlighting the vicious nature of the attack that ended Raja's life.

The comprehensive medical examination was performed at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), providing crucial forensic evidence for the ongoing investigation into the conspiracy that led to Raja's death.

The case took a dramatic turn when Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raja's wife of barely a month, was located near a roadside eatery on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Her discovery came after an extensive manhunt spanning multiple states following the couple's disappearance on May 23 during their honeymoon trip to Shillong.

Kharkongor revealed that investigation teams are en route to Ghazipur to formally arrest Sonam, who surrendered to Uttar Pradesh police earlier in the day. The SIT chief acknowledged the challenging circumstances investigators faced while pursuing the case in difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions.

"First challenge was the terrain and then weather, but eventually we took up the challenge and discovered the body of Raja, registered the murder case and initiated the investigation," Kharkongor explained. He confirmed that four individuals have been arrested and will appear before respective courts, with authorities seeking transit remand to bring them to Shillong for further proceedings.

The investigation has uncovered a complex web of deception involving Sonam's alleged extramarital relationship with Raj Kushwaha. According to Indore's Additional Deputy Police Commissioner Rajesh Dandotiya, the 25-year-old woman was romantically involved with Kushwaha, who allegedly orchestrated the murder plot.

Kushwaha reportedly hired three contract killers - Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kumar, and Akash Rajput - to eliminate Raja. Investigators believe Sonam actively participated in the conspiracy by providing the assassins with location details and facilitating their access to her unsuspecting husband.

The SIT has deployed multiple teams across different states to apprehend all suspects involved in the elaborate murder scheme. Two specialized teams were dispatched overnight, one to Uttar Pradesh and another to Madhya Pradesh, to coordinate arrests and gather evidence.

Initial investigation patterns suggest marital discord between Raja and Sonam, though Kharkongor emphasized this remains under thorough examination. The case has shocked both families and raised questions about the arranged marriage that took place just weeks before the tragic honeymoon that ended in betrayal and murder.

The forensic evidence combined with digital surveillance and witness testimonies is building a comprehensive case against all accused parties in what appears to be a meticulously planned assassination disguised as a romantic getaway gone wrong.