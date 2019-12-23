Rajasthan BJP MP attacks Gehlot over CAA, NRC

Jaipur: Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Monday made a scathing attack on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot saying that if he is worried for Muslims, he should go to Pakistan.

Speaking in a press conference here, he said, "Rajasthan Chief Minister can go to Pakistan and become a Chief Minister of any state there if he is so concerned about Muslims."

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister has openly declared that CAA and NRC cannot be implemented in Rajasthan. He also addressed a huge gathering here on Sunday and took out a peaceful march which was addressed by thousands of people.

Beniwal said that such anti-national forces shall not be tolerated in state and his party RLP shall also take out a march against them. Our protest shall start from Jodhpur which will be staged on diverse issues including unemployment, farmers issues, toll issues amongst many others.

When asked if he would form an alliance with BJP for panchayat elections, he said that all options are open.

"My alliance with Modi's BJP in Parliament shall continue till 2024 however, for next assembly elections, there is nothing decided as of now," he added further.

BJP has formed an alliance with RLP on Nagaur seat during Lok Sabha elections which was continued in assembly by-polls held here recently to elect MLC after Beniwal won MP election.