Rajasthan: CBI books sacked narcotics wing constable for fraud in recruitment test

The CBI has registered an FIR against a dismissed constable of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), earlier posted in Rajasthan’s Kota, for securing the government job by fraudulent and impersonating means four years ago, an official said on Sunday.

Havildar Md. Zakir Hussain, now dismissed, has been booked for criminal conspiracy, impersonation, forgery, cheating, public servant obtaining undue advantage for dishonest performance of duty.

Hussain, a resident of Patna, came under the lens after the authorities complained that his thumb impression was found changed at various stages of the recruitment examination. The criminal involvement of unidentified SSC officials and examination conducting authority is also suspected in the alleged fraudulent recruitment process in 2021.

CBN Commissioner Dinesh Baudh, based in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, gave a written complaint to the CBI on September 4 to register an FIR against Hussain.

The CBI FIR said, “It is alleged that thumb prints of Md. Zakir Hussain were found dissimilar and unidentical with respect to the thumb prints obtained of the examinee during various stages of examination.”

“The facts and circumstances as revealed from the perusal of documents received through reference from CBN disclose commission of criminal offences under section 120 B read with 419, 420, 468, 471 of Indian Penal Code and section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Md. Zakir Hussain,” said the FIR, approved by Manisha Choudhary, Deputy Inspector General of Police, (Anti-Corruption Branch Jaipur).

The FIR against the sacked constable was registered a day after a similar complaint was filed against Inspector Pradeep of the CBN Commissioner.

The CBI registered the FIR against the inspector on September 11 after receiving a complaint on September 4.

Inspector Pradeep, a resident of Panipat in Haryana, is accused of getting a job through cheating in Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Examination-2019.

Inspector Pradeep has also been accused of criminal conspiracy, impersonation, forgery, cheating, public servant obtaining undue advantage for dishonest performance of duty in the FIR registered by the CBI.

The CBI FIR said: “It is further alleged that thumb prints of Pardeep were found dissimilar and unidentical with respect to the thumb prints obtained of the examinee during various stages of examination. The criminal Involvement of unknown officials of SSC and exam conducting authority is highly suspected in this illegal & fraudulent recruitment process.”