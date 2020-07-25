Rajasthan Politics: Congress party protest against Governor's decision on not calling Assembly session

Rajasthan: The Congress in Rajasthan has decided to take the fight against Governor Kalraj Mishra to the streets. The party will be protesting against the Governor's decision to not agree to the demand made by the Ashok Gehlot camp for calling an Assembly session. They had decided to protest in all the districts of the state on Saturday. Congress workers have been asked to hand over memorandums to the district collectors for the Rajasthan Governor.

Speaking on this, the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasara said, "All Congress workers are requested to follow the guidelines issued by the state government regarding corona are followed during the protest. All people are to protest at the DCC office and no more than 50 people are to gather. Five people will go to the Collectorate and hand over a memorandum to the Collector for the Governor."

On Friday, Congress MLAs belonging to the Gehlot group sat on a dharna inside the Governor house demanding the Rajasthan Assembly session be called. The move came after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that the Governor, despite the state government's demand for calling an assembly session, has not allowed so.

Gehlot accused the Governor of acting under pressure from above, implying that the Centre had prohibited the Rajasthan Governor, Kalraj Mishra, from agreeing to the state government's request to call for an Assembly session.

The Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot feels that if a short assembly session is called for, then they can go in for a show of strength at the Assembly where the rebel MLAs from Sachin Pilot group can be rushed to participate. If a whip is issued by the chief whip, then in case if the rebel MLAs do not abide, then that can be a ground for their disqualification.