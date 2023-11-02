Rajasthan polls: BJP fields Mahendra Singh against CM Gehlot

Jaipur: The BJP has fielded Mahendra Singh Rathore against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The party on Thursday released its third list of candidates for the elections to the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly scheduled to take place on November 25.

Mahendra Singh Rathore has been fielded against CM Gehlot from Sardarpura seat.

In Tonk, Ajit Singh Mehta will be in the fray against former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot.

Gehlot has been continuously winning from Sardarpura seat. Rathore has been fielded on this seat as a new face. According to sources, Rathore has been fielded by the BJP against Gehlot keeping the case equation factors in mind.

Earlier, there was a speculation that Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat might be pitted against Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura.

The third list includes 58 names.

The party has fielded seven women candidates in the third list.

Former minister Jaswant Singh Yadav was given the ticket from Behror in Alwar.

Former Union minister and ex-Congress leader Natwar Singh's son Jagat Singh has been fielded from Nadbai in Bharatpur.