Rajnath raises alarm over SFJ's activities in US

New Delhi : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday conveyed to US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard India's concerns over activities of Khalistani separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) on American soil and urged her to declare it as a designated terrorist entity, sources said.

In an over 30-minute meeting at his office in the Raisina Hills, Singh also apprised Gabbard about SFJ's alleged links with Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as well as its "collaboration" with Babbar Khalsa militant group, and pressed for action against it, they said. Singh flagged concerns over the SFJ, headed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, targeting various Hindu religious structures in the US and said such activities must be stopped, the sources said. The SFJ is a banned organisation in India. Pannun is wanted by Indian probe agencies on various terror charges. In the talks, Singh and Gabbard also explored ways to boost India-US collaboration in niche defence technologies, information sharing and integration of defence industrial supply chains. The two leaders also reviewed bilateral strategic cooperation in the maritime domain, according to an official readout.