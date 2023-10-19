Rajya Sabha Chairman Refers Complaint Against BRS Members To Privileges Committee

The complaint was submitted by BJP leader Vivek Thakur, who invoked Rule 188 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha. Thakur's notice targeted K Keshava Rao, Damodar Rao Divakonda, Ravichandra Vaddiraju, K R Suresh Reddy, and B Lingaiah Yadav, all of whom are members of the BRS. The complaint accused these members of displaying placards in a "contemptuous" manner within the Rajya Sabha while it was in session on September 18, 2023. This act was seen as a significant breach of the established rules of conduct for members of the Upper House, resulting in unnecessary disruptions and a loss of dignity during its proceedings.



An official communication from the Rajya Sabha secretariat stated that, following a careful consideration of the facts, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha decided to refer the matter under Rule 203 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges. The committee will now undertake a comprehensive examination, investigation, and prepare a report on the incident.



In a separate communication, the Chairman has also granted an extension of three months, until January 24, 2024, to the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports. This extension allows the committee more time to examine and present a report on 'The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021'.

