Live
- Border Security Force Jawan Commits Suicide After Learning About His Wife's Suicide In Jammu & Kashmir
- Bhagavath Kesari Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: #BhagavanthKesari kicks off with a tremendous WOM
- PL First Cut – Astral Ltd Q2FY24
- Action unlikely on PCB's complaint on crowd behaviour
- Leo Twitter Review: Huge positive response from the audience
- Rajya Sabha Chairman Refers Complaint Against BRS Members To Privileges Committee
- Leo Movie OTT Platform and Streaming Date Fixed
- OnePlus Pad Go set to go on sale on October 20: Price, Offers and more
- Congress Bus Yatra will not have any impact in Telangana, says KTR
- Vijayawada: APCRDA removes unauthorised layouts in Surampalli
Just In
Rajya Sabha Chairman Refers Complaint Against BRS Members To Privileges Committee
- 1. Rajya Sabha Chairman Refers Complaint Against BRS Members to Privileges Committee
- 2. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar has taken action on a complaint filed against five members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), including the party's floor leader, K Keshava Rao.
- 3. The complaint pertained to their alleged "displaying of placards" in the Rajya Sabha during its session on September 18. This matter has been referred to the privileges committee for a thorough investigation.
The complaint was submitted by BJP leader Vivek Thakur, who invoked Rule 188 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha. Thakur's notice targeted K Keshava Rao, Damodar Rao Divakonda, Ravichandra Vaddiraju, K R Suresh Reddy, and B Lingaiah Yadav, all of whom are members of the BRS. The complaint accused these members of displaying placards in a "contemptuous" manner within the Rajya Sabha while it was in session on September 18, 2023. This act was seen as a significant breach of the established rules of conduct for members of the Upper House, resulting in unnecessary disruptions and a loss of dignity during its proceedings.
An official communication from the Rajya Sabha secretariat stated that, following a careful consideration of the facts, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha decided to refer the matter under Rule 203 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges. The committee will now undertake a comprehensive examination, investigation, and prepare a report on the incident.
In a separate communication, the Chairman has also granted an extension of three months, until January 24, 2024, to the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports. This extension allows the committee more time to examine and present a report on 'The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021'.