Rakesh Sharma Director of ITV Group elected as new president of INS

The executive team of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for the year 2023-24 has been announced. Rakesh Sharma, Director of ITV Group and 'Good Morning Media India', has been elected as the new President of INS.
The executive team of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for the year 2023-24 has been announced. Rakesh Sharma, Director of ITV Group and 'Good Morning Media India', has been elected as the new President of INS. He replaces Raja Prasad Reddy (Sakshi) in this role. The decision was made during the 84th Annual General Meeting of INS, which took place via video conferencing.
Rakesh Sharma has been associated with the media industry for the past 50 years and has held prominent positions. His Good Morning Group publishes renowned newspapers such as 'Aaj Samaj', 'The Daily Guardian', 'The Sunday Guardian', 'India News', and 'Business Guardian'.
Other elected members of the INS executive team include MV Shreyams Kumar (Mathrubhoomi) as the Deputy President, Vivek Gupta (Sanmarg) as the Vice President, Tanmay Maheshwari (Amar Ujala) as the Honorary Treasurer, and Mary Paul as the Secretary General.
Sharma expressed his commitment to the industry's progress and stated that there is still much work to be done, especially in the context of the industry's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. He pledged to take effective steps to move the industry forward.
The new INS executive team will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the Indian newspaper industry and addressing the challenges and opportunities it faces.