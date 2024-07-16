Live
- Shraddha Kapoor drops an update on ‘Stree 2;’trailer to be out on July 18
- Bengal school jobs case: Calcutta HC seeks details of primary teachers' panel recruited in 2014
- ‘Maa Oori Jatharalo’ from ‘Bachhala Malli’is a lilting folk melody
- ‘Double iSmart’hits a high note with ‘Maar Muntha Chod Chinta’
- Lotus Electronics Back-to-School Offers: Up to 70% Off on Essential Gadgets and More
- Kylian Mbappe unveiled as Real Madrid player at Santiago Bernabeu
- With two Indian touts, 7 more Bangladeshis held in Assam & Tripura for illegal entry
- Supreme Court directs completion of pleadings in school jobs cancellation case
- Sri Lanka's cabinet endorses national policy on indigenous medicine for 10 years
- EV startup Statiq joins BPCL to accelerate sustainable mobility
Just In
Ratna Bhandar inner chamber to be reopened on July 18
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration will reopen the inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar on July 18 to transfer ornaments to a temporary storeroom set up within the 12th-century shrine complex, four days after it was opened after a gap of 46 years for inventory and repairs.
Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration will reopen the inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar on July 18 to transfer ornaments to a temporary storeroom set up within the 12th-century shrine complex, four days after it was opened after a gap of 46 years for inventory and repairs.
"We will again open the locks and enter Bhitara Ratna Bhandar between 9.51 am and 12.15 pm on July 18. The valuables in the inner chamber will be shifted to the temporary storeroom, and the ASI members will also assess its structural stability. The entire event will be videographed," said Justice Biswanath Rath, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee, after a meeting on Tuesday.
Justice Rath said due to the logistical challenges involved in moving all the chests containing valuables, ornaments within these containers will be relocated to a temporary treasury within the temple complex.