Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar resign as PM Modi sanitises govt

New Delhi: Twelve ministers have resigned from the Modi government including Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar.

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted their resignations, a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Several heavyweight ministers resigned before the massive reshuffle of the Modi cabinet this evening. 43 new faces are joining the government.

The IT Ministry has been in the forefront of controversies with the implementation of social media guidelines.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has quit probably on account of the gaps in the management of the Covid second wave which took on monstrous proportions.

Vardhan had been widely criticised for the ensuing situation as the Health Ministry is seen as the nodal ministry for the management of the Covid situation and vaccine administration.

Among the senior ministers, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Sadananda Gowda (Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister) and Santosh Gangwar, Union Labour and Employment Minister, have also resigned.

Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, has been appointed as Governor of Karnataka.

Among the Ministers of State, Debasree Chaudhuri, Women and Child Development, Rattan Lal Kataria, Jal Shakti and Social Justice & Empowerment, Sanjay Dhotre, Education, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Animal Husbandry, and Babul Supriyo have all resigned.

Among the existing MoS, Anurag Thakur, G Kishan Reddy and Parshottam Rupala are set for a promotion.