Record 45 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Mahakumbh 15 Days Before Conclusion

Mahakumbhnagar: On the lines of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's prediction that this year’s grand Mahakumbh would attract a historic record of 45 crore devotees and tourists, a forecast proved accurate 15 days before the event's conclusion.

As of 8 AM on February 11, the official count surpassed 45 crore, with nearly 50 lakh devotees taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam that morning alone. With 15 days remaining and two major bathing festivals yet to occur, the total number of bathers is expected to exceed 50-55 crore. The sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Maa Saraswati continues to witness an overwhelming surge of devotion. Saints, devotees, Kalpvasis, and pilgrims from all walks of life have come together for this sacred bath, fulfilling the vision that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had foreseen even before Mahakumbh began.

Even after three significant Amrit Snans—Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami—the enthusiasm and devotion of the pilgrims remain unwavering. Millions continue to arrive from across India and the world, drawn to the spiritual magnetism of Prayagraj. The fervor of faith persists even beyond the last Amrit Snan, as devotees flock to the sacred banks of the Sangam. By Tuesday morning, 49.68 lakh people had taken a holy dip in the Triveni, bringing the total count past 45 crore.

This group includes 10 lahks Kalpvasis and devotees from around the globe, further solidifying Mahakumbh 2025 as an unprecedented spiritual spectacle. An analysis of the total footfall (so far) reveals that Mauni Amavasya recorded the highest turnout, with 8 crore devotees participating in the holy dip. In comparison, 3.5 crore devotees took part in the Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti. Over 2 crore devotees bathed each day on February 1 and January 30, while Paush Purnima saw 1.7 crore pilgrims partake in the ritual. Additionally, 2.57 crore devotees bathed in the Triveni on Basant Panchami. Even before Magh Purnima, over one crore devotees arrived daily at the Sangam banks for the sacred rituals.







