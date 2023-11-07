Live
Just In
Record 96.25 % turnout in Nagaland bypoll, no incident reported
Kohima: Over 96.25 per cent of 15,256 voters cast their votes till on Tuesday in the bypoll to Nagaland’s Tapi Assembly constituency in Mon district amid tight security, officials said.
The poll began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning in 23 polling stations and it ended at 4 p.m. without any incident, election officials said.
In all 15,256 voters, including 7,468 women, were eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of two candidates -- Wangpang Konyak of ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Congress candidate Wanglem Konyak.
Election officials said that all 23 polling stations were under CCTV surveillance, with seven polling stations identified as vulnerable and six as critical.
The bypoll was necessitated following the death of NDPP MLA Noke Wangnao on August 28.
The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.