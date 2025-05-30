Rekha govt failed on 15 key issues in 100 days: AAP

New Delhi: A day ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government's 100-day milestone, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released a scathing “report card,” accusing the BJP of failing on 15 key issues and reneging on its pre-election promises.

Senior AAP leaders including Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjeev Jha, and Kuldeep Kumar addressed a press conference to present the report, alleging that the BJP had “ruined” Delhi's condition within just three months of governance.

“The people of Delhi voted for the BJP hoping for a better future, but within 100 days, the BJP has turned Delhi into a disaster zone,” said Atishi, former Delhi minister. “This report card will be taken to every household across the capital.”

AAP’s report outlined a range of grievances, chief among them being the BJP’s alleged failure to deliver on two flagship promises — providing ₹2,500 to women by March 8 and distributing free LPG cylinders on Holi and Diwali. According to AAP, neither commitment was fulfilled.

The party further accused the BJP of presiding over a worsening situation in the capital. There has been a sharp rise in power outages, coupled with an increase in electricity tariffs. The Farishte Yojana, a program that offered free medical treatment for road accident victims in private hospitals, has reportedly been discontinued. Additionally, private school fees have surged, placing a burden on parents and resulting in the expulsion of students who are unable to pay.

Healthcare services have also suffered, as several mohalla clinics have been shut down and staff laid off. Water supply has become irregular, and there have been reports of contaminated sewer water flowing through residential taps, contributing to a rise in waterborne illnesses. Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated further, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 500 mark — a dangerous level — during the summer season.

The AAP report card also highlights that the BJP-led administration has cut pensions for 25,000 widows and removed portraits of national icons Bhagat Singh and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar from government offices. Promises to regularize bus marshals and civil defence volunteers, which the BJP pledged to complete within 60 days, remain unfulfilled. Free operations and diagnostic tests in private healthcare facilities — once available under AAP governance — have been stopped. Moreover, the demolition of slum areas has left many people homeless and without rehabilitation support. Highlighting the growing discontent, AAP leaders noted that women have staged protests — some even breaking pots at BJP MLAs’ offices — over water shortages in various parts of the city. Tanker-based water supply has become the norm in several neighborhoods, while reports of dirty sewer water contaminating drinking taps have raised serious health concerns.