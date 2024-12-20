Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 999 Plan with Unlimited Calls and 196 GB Data

Live
Highlights
Reliance Jio has introduced a new Rs. 999 plan offering unlimited calls, 196 GB data with 2 GB per day, and a 98-day validity. The plan is designed to compete with BSNL and offers a budget-friendly option.
Reliance Jio has launched a new mobile plan costing Rs. 999.
The plan is valid for 98 days and offers unlimited calls to any network.
It also gives you 196 GB of data, with 2 GB of data available each day.
Once you use up the 2 GB for the day, the internet speed will slow down to 64 Kbps. This is very slow, but you can still use it for things like texting or basic browsing.
This new plan comes after Jio raised its prices. It provides a cheaper option for customers.
Jio has 49 crore (490 million) customers and this plan is expected to attract even more people looking for good value.
