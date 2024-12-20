  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 999 Plan with Unlimited Calls and 196 GB Data

Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 999 Plan with Unlimited Calls and 196 GB Data
x

Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 999 Plan with Unlimited Calls and 196 GB Data

Highlights

Reliance Jio has introduced a new Rs. 999 plan offering unlimited calls, 196 GB data with 2 GB per day, and a 98-day validity. The plan is designed to compete with BSNL and offers a budget-friendly option.

Reliance Jio has launched a new mobile plan costing Rs. 999.

The plan is valid for 98 days and offers unlimited calls to any network.

It also gives you 196 GB of data, with 2 GB of data available each day.

Once you use up the 2 GB for the day, the internet speed will slow down to 64 Kbps. This is very slow, but you can still use it for things like texting or basic browsing.

This new plan comes after Jio raised its prices. It provides a cheaper option for customers.

Jio has 49 crore (490 million) customers and this plan is expected to attract even more people looking for good value.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick