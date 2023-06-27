Renovation of Delhi CM residence audited by CAG, Home Ministry approves investigation

New Delhi: The money spent on renovating Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house at 6, Flag Staff Road, Civil Lines will be audited.The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) probe into Kejriwal's residence on the request of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.There have been claims that crores of rupees were spent on renovating Kejriwal's residence and committing fraud. The CAG will next examine these financial irregularities. Now,the CAG will investigate every aspect.It also entails the examination of government and financial irregularities. The Lieutenant Governor had written a letter to the Home Ministry, recommending that an inquiry be conducted into the expenditure incurred on the renovation of Kejriwal's house.

Previously, the Lieutenant Governor had directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an investigation and submit a report on Kejriwal's house renovation.According to reports, the Lieutenant Governor requested to the Ministry of Home Affairs that the building of Kejriwal's residence be audited by the CAG based on this report. The Lieutenant Governor's recommendation was approved by the Home Ministry.

The BJP and Congress were continually claiming that crores of rupees were spent on Arvind Kejriwal's house and that there were irregularities.The BJP claimed that more than Rs 45 crore was spent on renovating Arvind Kejriwal's residence, while the Congress claimed that the cost was much higher.Both parties had addressed a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, requesting that he look into the costs of renovating Kejriwal's residence.So far, several complaints have been levelled regarding disruptions in the construction of Arvind Kejriwal's residence. There is also speculation that the previous building of CM Kejriwal's residence was demolished without a survey.It is also claimed that such structures were razed without approval.

According to various news reports, the Vigilance Department filed a report to the LG on the costs of the CM's bungalow on May 12.This study is alleged to have shown a total expenditure of Rs 52.71 crore. This covers the costs of Kejriwal's home and office.Opposition parties have claimed that between September 2020 and June 2022, crores of rupees were spent on Kejriwal's house.

The bungalow was lavishly furnished with costly marble, curtains, and interior decorations. The BJP has mocked it by referring to the monument as "Sheesh Mahal." Opponents of the Aam Aadmi Party have also claimed that the CM was renovating his residence during a time when there was a public outcry in Delhi owing to Corona and a lack of oxygen in hospitals.It was also claimed that money was spent on renovations in installments.