Republic TV's Arnab Goswami was arrested today in a two-year-old suicide case in which investigations were reopened recently, the Mumbai police said. The Editors Guild and several Union Minister condemned the arrest as an attack on press freedom, with Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar calling it a reminder of the Emergency.

"We condemn the attack on press freedom in Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this," Prakash Javadekar tweeted as reports emerged of Arnab Goswami's arrest.

Goswami claimed he was manhandled and assaulted by the police at his Mumbai home before being pushed into their van.