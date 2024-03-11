Result of HM Amit Shah's ultimatum to mafias visible: Bihar Dy CM

Live
Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday claimed that the result of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s ultimatum to mafias is visible in the state only within 24 hours.
While hinting at the arrest of ‘sand king’ Subhash Yadav by ED, Samrat Choudhary said: “HM Amit Shah had given a message to criminals and mafias that they will not be allowed to roam freely in the state under the NDA government. The result of his statement is visible only within 24 hours,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.
The ED arrested Subhash Yadav in a disproportionate asset and money laundering case on late March 9.
Earlier on March 9, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a rally in Paliganj, said that the mafias will be hanged upside down in Bihar.
Rajya Sabha MP and eldest daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Misa Bharti, said that the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is not new.
“He has made such a statement in the past as well. He cannot dare to talk about real issues like unemployment, inflation and other issues,” Misa said.