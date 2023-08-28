Live
Just In
Retailers' body asks Delhi govt to reconsider total shutdown for G20 summit
Retailers Association of India on Monday asked the Delhi government to reconsider the total shutdown for retail stores, malls, and restaurants from September 8-10 in view of the G20 Summit.
The move would deprive international visitors of experiencing India's unique shopping and culinary scenes, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said in a statement voicing concerns about the proposed blanket suspension of operations for retail stores, malls, and restaurants during the G20 Summit. "Retail is integral to Delhi's cultural identity. Entirely shutting down retail and food and beverage establishments during the G20 Summit would deprive international visitors of experiencing India's unique shopping and culinary scenes," RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said.
He asked the Delhi government to allow "at least partial retail operations to promote the 'Sell in India' initiative in tandem with Make in India". The retail industry body said a three-day total closure would significantly impact the retail sector economically, potentially jeopardising the livelihoods of numerous employees and their families. Also, it said, "Delhi boasts a rich culinary heritage.
Closing markets would deprive visitors of the opportunity to savour authentic Indian dishes, an important part of our cultural presentation." Asking the Delhi government to revisit the comprehensive shutdown of retail operations, RAI suggested a "more measured approach to closures, potentially focusing on peak times or specific areas close to G20 venues like Lutyens' Delhi while pledging complete adherence to any standard operating procedures (SOPs) provided. Last week, the Delhi government announced public holidays in the national capital on September 8-10 with the closure of banks, financial institutions and commercial establishments in the New Delhi district in view of the G20 Summit.