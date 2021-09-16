Retired IAS officer and human Right activist Harish mander premises raided by ED

New Delhi: Retired IAS officer and human rights activist Harsh Mander premises in Delhi has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday. Money laundering was the prime cause of the raid as per the investigation done by ED. At least three premises located in Adhchini, Vasant Kunj and Mehrauli in south Delhi are being raided, an official said.



Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police had registered a FIR, which led the investigation by the ED. The FIR against the centre for Equity studies, ran by Mander was registered in the month of February by The Economic Offenses Wing. He is also the director of this institute.

Mander is an author of many books and apart from his indulgence in social work, he also writes editorials in newspapers on topics like social justice and human rights. Police have registered a case against Aman Ghar and Khushi Rainbow Home established by CSE in South Delhi under several sections.

Among these, the cases registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the Registrar of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Section 75 and 83(2) of the Juvenile Justice Act are prominent.