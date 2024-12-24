RG Kar case: CFSL report creates doubts about actual ‘scene of crime’

Kolkata: A report submitted by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has created doubts over the “scene of the crime” in the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in August.

The body of the victim was spotted at the seminar hall within the hospital premises of R.G. Kar on the morning of August 9, and then first, the Kolkata Police and later the CBI carried out the investigation considering the seminar hall as the “scene of crime”.

However, a report that CFSL has submitted to the central investigating agency has clearly stated that there is no evident sign of scuffle within the seminar room, sources aware of the development said.

In fact, sources said, the CFSL report strengthens the apprehension raised by the section of the medical fraternity in the state since the beginning that the actual “scene of the crime” was someplace else and after the ghastly rape and murder the body was shifted to the seminar hall to mislead future investigation.

The explosive CFSL report on this count surfaced on the day when Calcutta High Court’s single Judge Bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh will hear a petition of the parents of the victim woman doctor seeking a fresh probe in the matter since the beginning.

Sources said that during the initial investigation carried out by Kolkata Police, the investigating cops of city police collected a total of 40 items from the seminar hall where the body of the victim was spotted on August 9.

Later after the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to take charge of the investigation, several items recovered from the seminar hall were forwarded to CFSL for examination purposes. On August 14, a team of CFSL experts also physically examined the purported scene of the crime, i.e., the seminar hall.

Thereafter based on forensic reports of the items seized and the physical examination of the scene of the crime, CFSL has submitted a report to CBI which has created doubts about the actual scene of crime.