RG Kar financial scam: CBI submits progress report to Calcutta HC, fresh report by Nov 25

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday, submitted a progress report on its investigation into the financial irregularities case in state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital to the Calcutta High Court.

After accepting the first progress report on the matter, the single-judge bench of Justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj directed the central agency to submit another progress report on the matter by November 25.

The college's former, controversial Principal Sandip Ghosh was initially arrested by the CBI in connection with the financial irregularities. Later on the night of September 14, he was shown as “arrested” by CBI in the rape and murder case of a junior doctor within the hospital premises last month.

There are several allegations by the representatives of the medical fraternity in particular and the public in general that the junior doctor became a victim of such a tragedy because she became aware of several secrets related to the irregularities in R.G. Kar when Ghosh was at the helm of affairs there then.

On September 2 evening, the officers of CBI’s economic offence wing took Ghosh and three others into custody. The main charges against him include tendering of different contracts to private and outsourced parties of his confidence with getting the necessary approval from the state Health Department and the college council, getting the infrastructure-related task of the hospital done by private outsources entities or individuals instead of following the standard practice of getting them done by the state Public Works Department (PWD) and selling biomedical wastes, including organs of the unidentified bodies coming to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem purposes outside.

Since Tuesday morning, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe in the financial irregularities case, has been conducting search operations at the residences of four-time Trinamool Congress legislator Dr Sudipto Roy, who is a medical professional also.