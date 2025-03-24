Rhea Chakraborty visits Siddhivinayak Temple after clean chit in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, on Monday, visited the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cleared her of any involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The actress, who had been under intense scrutiny, offered her prayers at the temple with her brother Showik and father. In a video that has surfaced online, Rhea is seen dressed in a simple suit, posing for the paparazzi before making her way inside the Siddhivinayak Temple. The actress appeared calm and composed as she made her way into the temple. She even posed with her family for the shutterbugs.

Rhea’s visit comes a day after the CBI filed a closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and cleared Rhea. In a criminal application submitted to the court on Friday, the CBI requested to close the case, clearing all individuals named in two FIRs. This includes Rhea, her parents, her brother, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka, and a doctor mentioned in a counter-FIR filed by the actor. The agency stated that there was no evidence linking any of these individuals to the abetment of suicide.

Speaking about the closure of the case, Rhea's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, in a statement, said, “The CBI has filed a closure report in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput after almost 4 years. We are grateful to the CBI for having thoroughly investigated every aspect of the case from all angles and closed the case. The amount of false narrative in the social media and electronic media was totally uncalled for. Due to the pandemic, everyone was glued to the TV & social media in the absence of anything happening in the country. Innocent people were hounded and paraded before the media and investigative authorities. I hope this does not repeat in any case.”

He further mentioned, "I beseech the captains of Media to reflect upon what they did. Rhea Chakraborty to undergo untold miseries and was behind bars for 27 days for no fault of hers until Justice Sarang V. Kotwal released her on bail. I salute her and her family for having kept silent and yet suffered the inhuman treatment they were meted. They came to me through a close friend and Defence personnel who are close friends of mine with whom I studied in a Sainik School. Both Rhea's family and my team. I was hounded and threatened of danger to our life. I must say nothing deterred us from carrying out our legal duties.”

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested in 2020 in connection with an alleged drug case that emerged following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.