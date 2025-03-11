Right-Wing Activist Chakravarthy Sulibele Calls For 'Ghar Wapsi' Instead Of Lamenting 'Love Jihad'

Chakravarthy Sulibele, author, right-wing activist, and founder of Yuva Brigade, has ignited controversy with his remarks about religious conversion during a Hindu organisations' program in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district. Speaking at the event in Mangaluru, Sulibele advocated for an aggressive approach to 'ghar wapsi' (reconversion) rather than simply complaining about 'love jihad.'

"How long will we keep saying that religious conversion is happening? Now is the time for change. We will now talk about 'ghar wapsi,'" Sulibele declared, suggesting that efforts should be made to bring girls from other religions into the Hindu faith.

The activist criticized those who report religious conversions to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) instead of taking action themselves. "Instead of calling VHP leaders and complaining about who converted their religion, you should ensure their reconversion yourselves," he stated.

Sulibele emphasized the need to train young people for reconversion efforts, offering a simplified approach: "We must train young people for this. There's nothing much to do - just take such a person to the temple, make them fold their hands, and have them say, 'I made a mistake.' This should make the news." He also encouraged promoting such acts on social media, suggesting youth should "make reels on 'ghar wapsi'" instead of "random things."

Addressing interfaith relationships, Sulibele urged a change in perspective: "How long will we keep talking about 'love jihad'? Now it is time to change this as well." He further encouraged young Hindu men to actively seek partners from other religions, saying, "I want to tell the youth of our society, how long will you keep saying that you can't find a girl within your religion? Now start looking towards others as well."

His statements have prompted strong reactions, with critics describing them as provocative and as endorsing religious conversions under the guise of reconversion, while supporters argue he was merely encouraging the reversal of conversions.