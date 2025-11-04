RJD, Cong embroiled in corruption; vote for development, says HM Shah in Darbhanga

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, alleging a series of corruption scams during his tenure in Bihar.

Addressing a public rally in the Jale Assembly constituency of Darbhanga, HM Shah said, "Lalu Prasad has committed the fodder scam, land-for-jobs scam, hotel scam, bitumen scam, flood relief scam, recruitment scam and the AB Export scam. Lalu and Rabri committed so many scams, and the Congress party committed scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore. Can these people do any good for Bihar?"

HM Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed over 11 years in power at the Centre, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ruled Bihar for around two decades, and neither of them has corruption charges worth even a penny.

He accused the previous UPA government and the RJD regime of neglecting Darbhanga's development.

"They did nothing for Darbhanga. The Modi government decided to build AIIMS in Darbhanga. People of Mithila, Kosi and nearby areas of Bengal will not need to go to Patna or Delhi for treatment," he said.

He also alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Bihar was a 'Save the Infiltrators Yatra'.

"Lalu and Rahul want to save the infiltrators. No matter how many yatras they take out, we will work to identify and remove infiltrators from the country," the Union Home Minister said.

Referring to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Union Minister Shah said PM Modi had promised retaliation from the land of Madhubani in Bihar and, within 20 days, carried out Operation Sindoor inside Pakistan and eliminated the terrorists.

He added that the Centre has also decided to set up a defence corridor in Bihar, similar to the one in Tamil Nadu.

"The enemies would not think of attacks like Pahalgam in the future, and if they do, we will reply to their Goli with the Gola made from the defence production units of Bihar," he said.

On women's self-help groups, the Union Home Minister said Prime Minister Modi and Nitish Kumar have transferred Rs 10,000 each into the accounts of 1.41 crore Jeevika Didis.

"Lalu's party says this money should be taken back. I want to tell them that even if three generations of their family come together, they cannot take back this Rs 10,000. Elect the NDA again and we will deposit Rs 2 lakh more in five years," he said.

Calling the RJD era a period of "jungle raj", HM Shah appealed to voters to defeat the opposition.

"This jungle raj is trying to sneak back in another form. Your job is to stop it by pressing the lotus button. Today is the last day of campaigning in Darbhanga. On the 6th, vote for the NDA and ensure the victory of all our candidates," he said.