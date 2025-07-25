RJD's Tejashwi amid SIR row: 'Option of boycotting Assembly polls open'

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday asserted that the party was keeping the “option open" to boycott the upcoming assembly polls in the wake of controversy over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The leader of the opposition made the remark outside the state assembly on the penultimate day of the monsoon session, responding to queries from reporters.

“We are keeping the option open for boycott of the assembly polls. When the time comes, we will take a decision following a discussion with the alliance partners. What is happening in the name of SIR is nothing short of a fraud,” Yadav said.

“Booth-level officers are putting their own signatures and thumb impressions, on behalf of voters, on enumeration forms. Blank forms are being used like waste paper. Independent journalists who point out these anomalies are getting slapped with FIRs.