Live
- World NGO Day 2024: Date, history and significance of the day
- Chiranjeevi blesses Varun Tej’s‘Operation Valentine’ at grand pre-release event
- IIT-Delhi , R Systems International to launch AI centre for sustainable systems
- International Polar Bear Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all you need to know about this day
- Yami Gautam's ‘Article 370’ Takes the Box Office by Storm, Leaving Vidyut Jammwal's ‘Crakk’ in the Dust
- PhonePe’s Indus Appstore crosses 1L downloads within 3 days of launch
- Made mistake by retweeting YouTuber Dhruv Rathee's video, Kejriwal tells Supreme Court
- Pankaj Udas passed away at the age of 73
- In a significant development, the TTD removed senior priest
- Nayanthara Shares Romantic Photo with Husband Vignesh Shivan from their Singapore Vacation
Just In
RLD MLAs meet CM Yogi, assure him of support in RS polls
All nine Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) legislators, on Monday, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his office at Lok Bhawan here.
Lucknow: All nine Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) legislators, on Monday, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his office at Lok Bhawan here.
The legislators are said to have assured the chief minister that they would vote for the BJP candidates in the Rajya Sabha biennial elections, polling for which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.
The MLAs set at rest speculation of a rift in the party over supporting the BJP candidates. Earlier, there were reports of the Samajwadi Party trying to garner support of three RLD MLAs, who were earlier in the SP and still have a good rapport with Akhilesh Yadav.
The absence of three RLD MLAs from the recent Ayodhya trip organised by the government for all MLAs to have ‘darshan’ of the Ram temple, added to such speculation.
Meanwhile, in a related development, Om Prakash Rajbhar, president of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) met former minister Raja Bhaiyya on Tuesday to convince him to support the BJP candidates.