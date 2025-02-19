  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Rlys role in Maha Kumbh success

Rlys role in Maha Kumbh success
x
Highlights

MahaKumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has already witnessed an astonishing 53 crore sacred baths, making it the largest religious gathering in the world.

MahaKumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has already witnessed an astonishing 53 crore sacred baths, making it the largest religious gathering in the world. With millions of devotees arriving daily, the Indian Railways is playing a pivotal role in managing the seamless transportation of pilgrims.

A massive logistical effort with ₹5,000 Cr work done in the last 3 years for Maha Kumbh area has been undertaken to ensure a smooth experience for all travelers. This includes among other things, upgraded railway stations, over 13,000 trains, and advanced crowd management systems.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick