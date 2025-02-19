Rlys role in Maha Kumbh success

MahaKumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has already witnessed an astonishing 53 crore sacred baths, making it the largest religious gathering in the world. With millions of devotees arriving daily, the Indian Railways is playing a pivotal role in managing the seamless transportation of pilgrims.

A massive logistical effort with ₹5,000 Cr work done in the last 3 years for Maha Kumbh area has been undertaken to ensure a smooth experience for all travelers. This includes among other things, upgraded railway stations, over 13,000 trains, and advanced crowd management systems.