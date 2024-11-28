Road crash leaves 4 docs dead in UP

Kannauj: A road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway early Wednesday claimed the lives of four doctors and a laboratory technician, all affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai, police said.

The incident took place when a high-speed SUV lost control and rammed into a divider. A truck then struck the vehicle. Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said the incident occurred around 3 am when the SUV veered off course and crashed into the median divider. “The vehicle subsequently crossed into the opposite lane, where it collided with a truck. As a result, the four doctors and one lab technician died on the spot. One additional person, a PG student, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Medical College in Tirwa,” the officer said. The deceased have been identified as Dr. Anirudh Verma, 29, from Agra; Dr. Santosh Kumar Maurya, 46, from Bhadohi; Dr. Arun Kumar, 34, from Kannauj; and Dr. Nardev, 35, from Bareilly along with laboratory technician Rakesh Kumar, 38. The group of doctors and the technician were reportedly returning to Saifai after attending a wedding in Lucknow.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav condoled the loss of lives in a road crash on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and questioned the state government over the rising accidents on the highway. In a post on X, Yadav described the loss of lives as a tragic event. “Every life is precious, but the death of doctors who save lives is an even more tragic incident.