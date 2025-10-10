Roadmap For Shared Progress: PM, Starmer chart new path for India–UK ties

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer discussed security, trade and innovation during the latter’s visit to India, with a focus on preventing extremism and expanding economic ties, including the India-UK Free Trade Agreement.The visit also highlighted the growing economic partnership between the two nations.

A key milestone was the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), aimed at creating jobs, boosting investment, and supporting India's vision of Viksit Bharat. Security was a central topic, with PM Modi stressing the need to prevent extremist movements, including Khalistani radicals, from exploiting democratic freedoms.

Both leaders agreed that tackling such threats requires working within legal frameworks while safeguarding civil liberties, reflecting a shared commitment to rule-of-law approaches in counterterrorism.

Starmer's delegation - the largest-ever UK business mission to India - included 125 business leaders, entrepreneurs, and nine UK university vice-chancellors. Discussions focused on cross-border investments, university campuses in India, and innovative collaborations in sectors from clean energy to digital technologies. Modi welcomed these initiatives, emphasizing how educational and business partnerships could create opportunities for youth and nurture future leaders.

Starmer also visited Yash Raj Films to explore joint film production opportunities and participated in a football-focused event, reflecting the soft-power dimension of the bilateral relationship. He encouraged business leaders from both countries to identify hurdles to trade and make the most of the FTA.

Since signing the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in July, trade between the two countries has already grown by £6 billion, a testament to the mutual benefits of closer economic ties. New investments in a climate technology startup fund were announced, highlighting shared commitments to sustainable innovation.

Amid these discussions, the UK also reaffirmed support for India's permanent seat on a reformed UN Security Council, a gesture underscoring trust and strategic alignment on global issues. With trade, security, education, and innovation all on the agenda, the visit reinforced the vision of a comprehensive India-UK partnership - one that

balances economic growth with shared responsibility

on global and regional

challenges.