Roads not for namaz, learn discipline from Hindus: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has defended his administration's warning to the Muslims against offering namaz on streets, saying roads are meant for the movement of traffic. He also told the Muslims to learn religious discipline from the Hindus who took part in the massive Maha Kumbh mela without any incident of crime, destruction or harassment.

He said Waqf boards have become a den of selfish interests as well as "loot khasot" (property grabbing) and have done little for the welfare of the Muslims.

Citing examples of charity in fields like education and health by Hindu temples and mutts, he asked if any Waqf board has done welfare work like this despite having properties many times more. Forget about the entire society, have Waqf properties been used for the welfare of Muslims, he asked. He said, "It (Waqf) has become a medium to capture any government property.