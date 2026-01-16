Robber arrested during encounter with police in Patna

Patna: A robber was arrested during an encounter with cops in Patna, police said on Friday.

The encounter occurred late Thursday night while attempting to apprehend the accused persons involved in a robbery case.

During the operation, one criminal sustained a gunshot injury to his leg and was arrested.

The incident was linked to a robbery on January 9 in the Katahra locality under the Maner police station area, in which the assailants shot at the gold merchant.

The crime, which was captured on CCTV, had gone viral on social media, prompting swift police action.

Police have identified the arrested accused as Nitish Kumar, a resident of Chaurasi village under the Maner police station area.

Kumar is one of the three main accused involved in the robbery of gold merchant Sanjay Soni.

Providing details of the incident, Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said late Thursday night at the Maner police station, a special investigation team, constituted to probe the incident, arrested the main accused in the incident.

The team included the Danapur ASP, Maner Station House Officer, and other police personnel.

However, the pistol used in the crime had been concealed at a separate location.

During interrogation, the accused led the police to Ratan Tola Ghat for the recovery of the weapon, the SP said.

He added that upon reaching the location, the accused attempted to flee by firing on the police team using that pistol.

During the incident, Maner SHO Rajneesh Kumar narrowly escaped a bullet fired by the accused. In response, the police retaliated, during which the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was subsequently overpowered and arrested.

According to the City SP West, a separate case will be registered against the accused for attacking the police.

Police are also verifying his criminal antecedents. The injured accused has been admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment under police guard.

The officer further stated that two other criminals were involved in the robbery attempt.

While Kumar is the main accused, police have already identified the remaining two and assured that they will be arrested soon.