Rocky start to Parl session

New Delhi: The monsoon session of Parliament began on Monday on a rocky note. Ruckus was seen in both Houses of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Congress whip Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, while Congress MP Randeep Surjewala gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefed the media persons on Monday, just before the commencement of the first day of the monsoon session.

The Centre on Sunday signalled its willingness to discuss Operation Sindoor in Parliament and indicated that it might also respond to US President Donald Trump’s claim of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan as the Opposition sharpened its demands during an all-party meeting ahead of the monsoon session. The Congress demanded a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Operation Sindoor and Trump’s claims. Congress’s deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, said there were important issues like the Pahalgam attack and the security lapse. He also alleged that the statements coming from the US President in some way raise questions on the dignity of India and the bravery of the Indian Army. The Opposition will also seek answers from the government on the ongoing voter roll drive in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that Opposition leaders were not allowed to speak in Parliament. He added that as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, he has the right to question the government. Gandhi made the allegation after the House was adjourned for the second time in the day. The Lok Sabha was adjourned four times on the first day of the session.

“The question is that the Defence Minister and their (the BJP) people are allowed to speak, but if someone from the Opposition wants to say something, he is not allowed,” Gandhi alleged.

Gandhi further stated, “The debate will happen if they allow it, but the issue is that the victim states that if the people from the government say something, we should also be given space. We wanted to say two words, but the Opposition was not allowed.”