Rozgar Melas: A benefit of double engine govts says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday handed out appointment letters to more than 71,000 youngsters, saying similar campaigns have been held in NDA-ruled states and Union Territories in the past one month.

"This is the double benefit of double-engine governments. The campaign to hand over appointment letters to the youth shall continue in a sustained manner," Modi said addressing the second 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair) organised by the central government.

Double-engine government has been a campaign issue for the BJP in several assembly elections, including the recently concluded in Himachal and the upcoming polls in Gujarat.

The PM distributed a total of 71,056 appointment letters to new recruits via video conferencing. Physical copies of appointment letters were handed over at 45 locations across the country, except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Model Code of Conduct is in force. Modi said in the past one month alone union territories and NDA-ruled states have handed out appointment letters to thousands of youth. "In the past one month alone, Maharashtra and Gujarat have handed out thousands of appointment letters.

A few days back, the Uttar Pradesh government too has handed out appointment letters to several youths. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Chandigarh too have organised Rozgar Melas and handed out jobs to thousands of youth," the PM said.

He said the governments of Goa and Tripura were also organising Rozgar Mela on November 24 and November 28, respectively.

The PM said the organisation of Rozgar Mela showed that the government was working in mission mode to provide jobs to the youngsters of the country.