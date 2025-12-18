  1. Home
Rs 10K to workers hit by restrictions

  • Created On:  18 Dec 2025 11:00 AM IST
Rs 10K to workers hit by restrictions
New Delhi: Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday announced Rs 10,000 in compensation for construction workers rendered unemployed due to the pollution-battling GRAP III and GRAP IV measures.

The minister also said all government and private institutions must mandatorily switch to work from home for 50 per cent of the staff from Thursday, or face action. Addressing a press conference, the minister said GRAP III had been in place for 16 days, and workers affected by the restricted activity during the period will be compensated with Rs 10,000.

Delhi PollutionGRAP MeasuresWorkers CompensationKapil MishraWork From Home MandateAir Pollution
'We've made history again', says coach Enrique after PSG end incredible year on high

Weve made history again, says coach Enrique after PSG end incredible year on high

