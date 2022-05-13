Rs 133 cr seized FD of ex-MLA

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday seized Rs 133-crore FD after raids at several places associated with mines owner and former Champua MLA Jitu Patnaik following alleged money laundering.

The law enforcement agency teams had conducted simultaneous searches at four places, including Patnaik's residence in Joda, office at Baneikalachhak, in Keonjhar, and a house at Suryanagar in Bhubaneswar.

The ED officials seized Rs 69 lakh cash, many crucial documents, including bank passbooks, hard disks from Patnaik's houses in Bhubaneswar and Joda.

According to sources, the ED has reportedly confiscated FD assets worth around Rs 133 crore belonging to the former MLA.