Rs 20 cr extortion-cum-death threat email to tycoon Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received an extortion-cum-death threat via email, officials said here on Saturday.

The email demanding Rs 20-crore threatens to shoot Ambani, 66, if he fails to cough out the amount.

A company source, while confirming the development, declined to comment saying that the police are probing the matter.

A complaint has been registered by the Gamdevi Police Station and investigations are launched into the antecedents of the email threat-given.

Earlier in the past few years, Ambani and his family have been threatened on multiple occasions and there were threats to blow up his iconic Antilla residence in south Mumbai.