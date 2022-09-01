Ruckus at the Delhi Assembly, BJP protested against the suspension of four MLA’s from the House

New Delhi: Political turmoil is going on in Delhi these days. In the ongoing assembly session in Delhi, there was more ruckus on Thursday when four BJP MLAs were suspended from the house.This action was taken against the MLA's of the BJP after the tumult at the Delhi Assembly. Angry about the suspension of the MLA's, the leaders of the BJP began to protest in front of the assembly. A large number of BJP supporters, workers and leaders started raising slogans.During this, BJP leaders asked CM Arvind Kejriwal to answer the questions correctly.



Mass protests erupted outside the Assembly when BJP workers burned the effigy of CM Arvind Kejriwal outside the House by chanting slogans of "Manish Sisodia chor hain". ""We wanted to talk about the central vigilance committee report that conclusively proves that corrupt practices plague the classroom gate",BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said on being questioned about his ouster.



During this, BJP leaders raised slogans and asked CM Arvind Kejriwal to answer the questions.As a matter of fact, Thursday is the fifth day of the session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The vote on the confidence motion brought in by the Kejriwal government will also take place on Thursday.



MLA's Anil Bajpai and Mohan Singh Bisht, who were suspended from the Delhi Assembly, were expelled from the house all day long.At the same time, BJP MLA Abhay Verma was also expelled from the House all day for creating mayhem.While MLA Vijender Gupta has been shown the way out for the entire session. Indeed, the vote of confidence must be discussed in the Delhi Assembly today.



Earlier on Monday, CM Arvind Kejriwal himself held the trust vote in the Delhi Assembly.According to Arvind Kejriwal, this trust vote is necessary so that it can be shown to the BJP that it cannot buy a single Aam Aadmi Party MLA.

In fact, after being surrounded by the new excise policy and education policy, the ruling party Aam Aadmi Party presented a vote of confidence in the House on Monday.Speaking on the trust vote, Delhi CM Kejriwal had said that the central government is unable to tolerate our popular policies.This is the reason, our government is being maligned.