Ruckus over Manipur: Parliament logjam persists

New Delhi: Parliament proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday following protests by the Opposition which has been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House on the Manipur issue. In the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition kept insisting on a discussion under Rule 267 of the House. When the Lok Sabha met at 2 pm, it passed the Cinematograph Amendment Bill, 2023, to curb film piracy.

The bill has already been passed by the Rajya Sabha. The bill has provisions for up to three-year jail term and a fine of up to five per cent of the production cost of a film for persons making its pirated copies.



Earlier, when the House met at 11 am, Speaker Om Birla announced that a parliamentary delegation from Malawi is visiting India and they are watching the proceedings of the House. He welcomed the foreign delegation and wished them a pleasant stay in the country. As he completed his speech, the Opposition members were on their feet demanding a statement from the PM on Manipur violence. Soon they came to the well of the House showing placards and raising slogans against the government. The speaker initially ignored their protests and continued the Question Hour, which was the scheduled business.

Two questions related to the Education and Finance ministries were taken up for discussion amid sloganeering and protests.

As the protests continued, the Speaker appealed to the Opposition members to go back to their seats and take part in the proceedings. With the opposition MPs ignoring his pleas, the speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm after about 15 minutes of business.

The Manipur violence rocked proceedings in both Houses of Parliament ever since the Monsoon session began on July 20, with the Opposition demanding a statement from PM Modi and a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state.