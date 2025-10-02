Rural games bring alive Berhampur

Berhampur: The cultural spirit was rekindled in Berhampur when Madhumaya Panigrahi Foundation (MPF) organised an array of rural games at Khallikote University Stadium.

Traditional games such as Khapara Dian, Kaudi Khela, Daudi Dian and Thia Puchi brought alive the cultural pulse of rural Odisha, drawing enthusiastic participation from girl students and women. Nearly 300 participants from Berhampur and nearby areas revived the age-old games under the rhythmic tunes of Kumar Punei songs. The event, graced by Odisha State Child Rights Commission Chairperson Babita Patra as chief guest, was hailed as an “extraordinary cultural revival.” Distinguished guests included District Athletic Association general secretary Kameshwar Rao, Berhampur Physical Academy Founder Director Simanchal Barik, psychologist and event chairperson Sudipta Panigrahi and cultural patrons.

Organised under the banner of Madhumaya Panigrahi Foundation and ‘Kumar Punei Jahna Loo’ Festival Committee–2025, the occasion witnessed enthusiastic participation in seven traditional sports for women, adjudicated by veteran sportsperson Binayak Hota and his team including Manorama Maharana, Sony Patnaik, Sarat Mahapatra, Braja Kishore Das, Rabindra Maharana and Basanti Patra.

The initiative, aimed at nurturing both physical vitality and mental well-being, seeks to infuse a new lease of life into these vanishing folk games. Winners of these competitions are often groomed to shine in cultural programmes, including the dance ballet “Thia Puchi Naranga,” which blends athleticism with artistic expression, said MPF chief adviser and internationally acclaimed stage anchor Hrushikesh Panigrahi.

From the rhythmic one-legged leaps of Khapara Dian to the communal strategy of Kaudi Khela, blowing of conch and the spirited chants of Hulahuli, the air resonated with the vibrancy of Odia tradition. The Foundation’s mission is clear—preserve, promote and pass on these cultural treasures to the next generation. The festival’s magical blend of sports, song and tradition transformed the stadium into a vibrant arena, rekindling rural heritage with a modern spirit of pride.

Notably, winners across categories are undergoing special dance training, preparing themselves for a grand cultural show ‘Kumara Punei Jahna Loo’ on October 7 at the ITI Auditorium, in front of national and international dignitaries.