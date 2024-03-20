Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev undergoes emergency surgery at Apollo Delhi

New Delhi: Popular spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and founder of Isha Foundation, has been hospitalised and had undergone emergency brain surgery at Apollo Delhi.



According to the doctors he was admitted to Apollo Delhi after a massive swelling and bleeding in his brain was detected on March 17. Sadhguru was examined by Dr Vinit Suri and was advised an MRI, where massive bleeding in his brain was detected.

He was admitted to the hospital after recurrent vomiting and a worsening headache. A CT scan revealed a critical swelling in his brain along with the bleeding

A team of doctors from Apollo Delhi Dr Vinit Suri, Dr Pranav Kumar, Dr Sudheer Tyagi and Dr S Chatterjee performed an emergency surgery on him. Following the surgery, Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator and has been recovering well. His brain, body and vital parameters are showing steady improvement.