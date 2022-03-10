Saffron Surge & Supremacy

Lucknow: With results of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls pouring in, the BJP has won on 81 seats and is leading on 168, while its rival Samajwadi Party has won 21 and is leading on 95 seats. The Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the NISHAD party, both BJP allies, are leading on nine seats and seven seats respectively, according to the Election Commission (EC) website.

The Apna Dal (Sonelal) has won three seats. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which contested the polls along with the Samajwadi Party (SP), has won four seats and is leading on another four. The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party is leading on six seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading on only one seat, the EC website showed.

The Congress has won one seat, and is leading on another. The Janata Dal Loktantrik of Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya has won one seat and is leading on another. According to the EC website, results have been declared on 111 seats, while counting is going on in 292 seats.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has established a lead of over 77,000 votes over his nearest rival Subhawati Shukla of the SP in the Gorakhpur Urban constituency.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is trailing in Sirathu by 1,336 votes. SP candidate Pallavi Patel is leading on this seat. Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit the BJP and the Adityanath cabinet to join the SP ahead of the assembly elections, is trailing in Fazilnagar by more than 36,000 votes. Dara Singh Chauhan, another minister who had quit the cabinet along with Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini to join the SP, is leading by over 20,000 votes in Ghosi. Saini is trailing by 315 votes in Nakur to his BJP rival. State Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu is languishing at third spot in the Tamukhi Raj assembly constituency, according to the EC website.

The state has 403 assembly seats and 202 seats are needed to form a majority government. According to the EC, the BJP's vote share stands at 41.6 per cent, while that of the SP stood at 32 per cent. The vote share of the BSP is 12.7 per cent and that of the RLD is 3.03 per cent. The vote share of the Congress is 2.38 per cent.