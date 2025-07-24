Saini opens renovated nature camp thapali, new eco-kutir

Chandigarh: Haryana Government is consistently working to promote tourism and ensure the sustainable use of natural resources. As part of these efforts, Chief Minister Sh Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the renovated Nature Camp Thapali in the Morni region of Panchkula district. On this occasion, he also inaugurated the newly renovated Eco-Kutir and reviewed the facilities at the Ayurvedic Panchkarma Centre, taking stock of the available ayush services.

Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister Rao Narbir Singh and Kalka MLA Smt. Shakti Rani Sharma were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also flagged off the first group of trekkers on the natural trekking trail from Kalka to Kalesar. This trail will attract the youth of Haryana towards adventure tourism and contribute to the state’s emerging identity as a hub for nature and adventure tourism. He stated that adventure tourism resonates with the interests of today’s young generation and would not only expand tourism but also generate new employment opportunities for local youth.

The Chief Minister also promoted environmental conservation by planting saplings at Triphala Vatika in the Morni area. Emphasizing the state’s commitment to preserving and sustainably developing natural resources, he said, we are making continuous efforts to link tourism not only with entertainment but also with nature, culture, and health.

Highlighting the region’s natural charm, the Chief Minister said that Morni’s scenic beauty, biodiversity, and serene environment make it ideal for eco-tourism. The government envisions developing the area as a model of holistic eco-tourism, integrating local community participation and cultural heritage.

He added that while improved infrastructure in these hilly areas would attract more tourists, it would also provide new livelihood opportunities for the local population. By promoting health tourism, yoga, Ayurveda, and adventure-based activities, the state aims to drive sustainable tourism development.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will now have to provide a copy of the documents sought by the applicant within 4 days of requesting for it. This service has been notified by the Haryana Government under the Right to Service Act, 2014.

According to a notification issued in this regard by Chief Secretary Sh. Anurag Rastogi, the concerned Deputy Superintendent has been named as the designated officer for this service related to getting a copy of documents. Similarly, the concerned estate officer will be the first grievance redressal authority while the zonal administrator will be the second grievance redressal authority.

Financial Commissioner Revenue, Dr. Sumita Misra, inaugurated a state-of-the-art crèche facility at the New Secretariat Building, Sector 17, Chandigarh. This pivotal initiative, conceptualized and driven by Dr. Misra, marks a new chapter in providing essential support to Haryana government employees, particularly working parents, by offering a safe, nurturing, and stimulating environment for their young children. Currently there are 486 crèches facility functional across 22 districts of Haryana in which approx 10,000 children are enrolled, she added.