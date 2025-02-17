Sam Pitroda's views on China do not reflect Congress' stance, says Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has clarified that the views expressed by Sam Pitroda in an interview to IANS regarding China do not represent the position of the Congress party.

Pitroda, a prominent Congress veteran and close aide to Rahul Gandhi, has suggested that the threat from China is often exaggerated and emphasised the need for India to recognise and respect China.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Pitroda argued that India's approach to China should shift, urging the country to move beyond the mindset of viewing China as an enemy.

Pitroda argued that India’s approach to China has been confrontational from the start, which, he said, fosters animosity. He suggested that India should adopt a less adversarial approach, acknowledging that not everyone, including China, needs to be treated as an enemy.

Responding to Pitroda’s comments Jairam Ramesh stated, “China remains our biggest foreign policy, external security, and economic challenge. The Congress Party has consistently questioned the Modi government’s handling of China, especially after the Prime Minister’s public endorsement of China on June 19, 2020.”

He added, “It is extremely unfortunate that Parliament has not been given the opportunity to discuss this issue and formulate a collective strategy to address these challenges.”

Ramesh also tagged his earlier comments on X about China on January 28 this year, where he criticised the Modi government’s announcement of normalising relations with China. He pointed out that many questions remain unresolved about the Disengagement Agreement of October 21, 2024. He also noted the visit of the Foreign Secretary to Beijing and the agreement to restore commercial and cultural ties, including direct flights between the two capitals and the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Ramesh noted that Indian patrols had been able to operate in the region unhindered until May 2020, and many believe that the Government of India should insist on restoring the status quo before that date.

He further criticised the Modi government for increasing India’s dependence on China, with Chinese exports to India rising from $70 billion in 2018-19 to a record $102 billion in 2023-24. He expressed concern that this trend could continue into 2024-25.

Ramesh also raised several questions in the letter regarding military patrols in key areas like Depsang and Demchok in Ladakh, urging the government to clarify its position on these sensitive issues.