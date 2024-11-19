Live
- Muzarai dept to evict encroachments of temple lands
- CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates 27th Edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit
- India can and will play better, says Manolo Marquez after draw against Malaysia
- Top 4 Men’s Grooming Platforms Revolutionizing Self-Care in India
- 58% cut in NABARD funds from ₹5,600 cr to ₹2,340 cr for state
- YS Sunitha visits AP assembly, seeks update on probe in YS Viveka's murder case
- Bengaluru traffic violation: Cops collect Rs 7.62 lakh in just 5 hours
- India, Italy reaffirm commitment to advance strategic partnership as PM Modi, Meloni meet in Rio
- 78 NGOs call for climate finance for transition to regenerative farming at COP29
- Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva Struggles at Box Office Amidst Criticisms
Just In
Samanta receives FIVB Grand Cross Award
Bhubaneswar: The Founder of KIIT and KISS, Achyuta Samanta, received the prestigious ‘Grand Cross Award’, the highest honour from International...
Bhubaneswar: The Founder of KIIT and KISS, Achyuta Samanta, received the prestigious ‘Grand Cross Award’, the highest honour from International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).
This recognition was bestowed upon him during the 39th FIVB World Congress, a three-day event held in Porto, Portugal, from November 15 to 17. This award acknowledges his outstanding contributions to the development of sports, particularly volleyball. The FIVB president, Ary Graca, presented the award to Samanta at a ceremony attended by representatives and presidents of volleyball associations from 222 countries.
Earlier, during a visit to KIIT and KISS, Graca had announced that Samanta would be honoured with FIVB Grand Cross Award for his exemplary efforts in promoting sports. Following this, Samanta was invited to the World Congress, where he received the award.
The Grand Cross Award is FIVB’s highest honour given to individuals who have significantly contributed to the growth and development of sports, particularly volleyball.
Samanta expressed his gratitude, saying, “I have been chosen for this highest honour by FIVB. I am deeply indebted to Lord Jagannath for this recognition and dedicate this award to Him. I also dedicate it to all sports enthusiasts and sportspersons of India, especially those from Odisha, as well as KIIT and KISS.”