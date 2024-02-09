Live
- Child marriage bid foiled in Ranga Reddy
- Regularly monitoring compliances of intermediaries with new IT rules: MoS IT
- GITAM hosts auto expo at Pramana-2024
- Lucknow under AI-enabled camera surveillance now
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
Just In
Sandeshkhali attack: ED serves 3rd notice to absconding mastermind
Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued a third notice for interrogation to absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the accused mastermind of January 5 attack on ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.
Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued a third notice for interrogation to absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the accused mastermind of January 5 attack on ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.
This the third notice issued by the central agency to the absconding Trinamool Congress leader.
Earlier, he ducked two similar summons from ED and avoided coming to the agency’s Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata -- first on January 29 and then on February 5.
On February 5, although Shahjahan did not turn up for questioning, on the same evening his counsel reached the ED office to handover a letter to the central agency official where more time had been sought by his client for appearance. However, the ED sleuths refused to accept that letter officially.
Already 35 days have passed since the attack on the ED and CAPF personnel took place and Shahjahan has managed to remain absconding. In the meantime, he had approached two different courts in the state seeking anticipatory bail.
Meanwhile, ED has already issued a lookout notice against Shahjahan in anticipation that he might escape to neighbouring Bangladesh, whose international border with India is very close to his residence in Sandeshkhali.
--IANS
src/dpb